SIM box operation with China links busted, two Kerala natives arrested

BHUBANESWAR: In a major crackdown against cyber crime in the city, the Commissionerate Police on Monday seized 12 SIM boxes, reportedly brought from China, during raid at a boys’ hostel in Chandrasekharpur area. Two Kerala natives were arrested in this connection.

The accused were identified as 27-year-old Ummar M and Siyahul Haq (28). While Ummar is a civil engineering dropout, Siyahul has completed 12th.

DCP Jagmohan Meena said the special squad comprising Cyber Crime police and officials of the department of Telecommunication (DoT) carried out the raid basing on an intel that SIM boxes were being used in the area to facilitate cyber crime activities.

Hundreds of SIM cards, routers, a laptop and other incriminating materials were recovered from the possession of the accused during the raid, he said.

Sharing more details, police said both the accused had moved to Bhubaneswar from Kerala four months back and were illegally operating the Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) operation platform from their rented house with the help of VOS 3000 app, developed by a Chinese firm.

The accused were using the SIM boxes and platform with the help of a laptop to convert international calls originating from Middle Eastern and other countries into local calls to make them appear domestic and dupe unsuspecting persons.