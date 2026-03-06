Amit Shah arrives on Odisha visit today, to unveil major projects

BHUBANESWAR: Union Home minister Amit Shah is set to arrive on a one-day visit to Odisha on Friday to attend at least five programmes in different parts of the state besides address a gathering in Paradip.

Sources said Shah was earlier scheduled to reach here on Thursday evening but there was a change in his schedule due to some engagement in Bihar. He is now expected to arrive in the state capital at 10.45 am on Friday.

After arriving at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA), Shah will leave for Mundali in Cuttack where he will attend the 57th Raising Day ceremony of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). He will then fly to Paradip and inaugurate a sulphuric acid plant of the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited there.

BJP MP from Jagatsinghpur, Bibhu Prasad Tarai said Shah will address a small gathering at Paradip IFFCO premises. He will also participate in events on initiatives focused on the Cooperation department, dairy growth, youth empowerment and farmers’ welfare. Thereafter, the Home minister will lay the foundation stone of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) and the Central Forensic Science Laboratory’s (CFSL) Bhubaneswar campus.