Naveen drops ‘equi-distance’ policy ahead of RS fight

BHUBANESWAR: BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik, OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das along with CPI state secretary Suresh Panigrahy came together in one frame, joining hands for an electoral fight against BJP.

The rare political sight played out at the State Assembly secretariat on Thursday as senior BJD leader Santrupt Misra and eminent urologist Dr Datteswar Hota, the two BJD candidates, filed their nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha polls.

This was for the first time in years that BJD joined hands with non-BJP political parties like the Congress and CPM to take on BJP and by doing so, dropped its long-stated equi-distance policy. “I am very glad to announce that our two candidates have filed their nominations for Rajya Sabha elections. I congratulate both of them. I am sure they will succeed,” Naveen told media persons.

While the BJD president asserted that both the candidates will win, the OPCC president said it is a new beginning for Opposition politics in the state. Earlier, the BJD president had appealed all the parties to support Hota as a ‘common candidate’.

Political observers believe that Congress support to BJD’s common candidate is a significant political development in the state. The two political parties have come together nearly after 26 years, when the BJD had dislodged Congress from power in 2000.