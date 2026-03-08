Three killed after bike collides with Hyva truck in Pahala

BHUBANESWAR: Three youths were killed after their motorcycle collided with a Hyva truck at Anantapur under Pahala police station on the outskirts of the city in the early hours of Saturday.

Police said the accident occurred around 12.30 am when the three were going on a motorcycle towards Niali. They reportedly lost balance and fell onto the road, coming under the wheels of a Hyva truck which was close behind.

The deceased were identified as Satyajit Ojha (21) of Niali, Rasit Routray (24) of Jankia, and Bikash Moharana (24) of Deogarh. All three died on the spot.

Investigation revealed that the youths were employed at a two-wheeler garage in Niali and were returning after attending a Dola Melana event. None of them wore helmets at the time of the accident. The truck involved in the mishap has been seized, while its driver is absconding. “A case has been registered and efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the driver,” an officer of Pahala police station said.