Annapurna Gramina Bazar to come up at CNBT soon

CUTTACK: The state-run Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) is soon going to open Annapurna Gramina Bazar - The Village Store at Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal (CNBT) here.

The facility will serve as a dedicated platform for promotion and marketing of quality products made by rural entrepreneurs, women self-help groups (SHGs), farmers, artisans and local producers. It aims to provide direct market access to rural producers, enabling them to showcase and sell their products while ensuring fair returns for their efforts.

Joint CEO of ORMAS, Cuttack, Bipin Rout said the Annapurna Gramina Bazar will come up on 400 sq ft area outlet on the first floor of CNBT. “It will feature a wide range of traditional and locally produced items, including handloom products like Khandua, Sambalpuri, Nabakothi, Bomkai, among other varieties,” he said.

This apart, Rout said the bazar will also showcase diverse handicrafts including bamboo and cane products, Dhokra craft, terracotta items, horn crafts, wooden crafts, Pattachitra paintings, and jute products. “Food and agricultural products such as jaggery, honey, spices and diversified millet-based products will also be available for consumers. The store will also have a baby care centre and a store room,” he said.