Earthventure Camp concludes at KiiT-IS in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR : Earthventure Camp, a four-day event organised by the KiiT International School (KiiT-IS) SEN Globe for neurodivergent students concluded here on Sunday.

The final day celebration of the event that coincided with the International Women’s Day, brought together students, parents, educators and staff to celebrate inclusion, creativity and empowerment.

Gracing the concluding day event, KIIT, KISS and KIMS founder Achyuta Samanta appreciated the dedication and strength of the women associated with the SEN Globe community.

He acknowledged the tireless efforts of mothers, educators and team members who continuously nurture, support and empower neurodivergent children, emphasising that their compassion and resilience form the foundation of an inclusive learning environment.

KiiT-IS chairperson Mona Lisa Bal also spoke. On the occasion, three support staff members were felicitated, in recognition of their invaluable contributions to the institution.