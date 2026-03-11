Odissi comes alive through art in ‘Let a Thousand Flowers Bloom’

BHUBANESWAR: The sound of Odissi music greets visitors as they step into the regional centre of the Lalit Kala Akademi in Bhubaneswar. Soft strains from recordings by eminent gurus float through the gallery as paintings and photographs, all inspired by Odissi, unfold across the walls.

A tribute to art historian, writer and cultural thinker Dinanath Pathy, the exhibition, ‘Let a Thousand Flowers Bloom’ has been conceptualised by acclaimed Odissi dancer and Padma Shri awardee Ramli Ibrahim. After being showcased in Chennai, the exhibition was on display at Bhubaneswar from March 6 to 10.

The Bhubaneswar leg of the exhibition was presented by Ketaki Foundation Trust (KFT) in collaboration with the Sutra Foundation and curated by artist and KFT trustee Ramahari Jena. The exhibition features works by 21 artists from Bhubaneswar, Chennai and Malaysia.

Inside the gallery, the curatorial design has been carefully arranged. Across many of the artworks and photographs in the exhibition, Ramli Ibrahim himself appears as a recurring muse. The exhibition continues a dialogue between visual art and dance that has been evolving for decades.

Among the highlights are a set of paintings by Dinanath Pathy, which have been brought on loan from his residence. Contemporary artist Bibhu Patnaik’s works blend elements of Pattachitra with musical ragas. Another set of paintings by Helen Brahma takes Ramli Ibrahim as a muse.