Take steps to bring back people from war zones: Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR: Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday slammed the state government for its alleged silence on swift evacuation of people from the state, who are stranded in war-torn Middle East due to disruption in flight services.

The BJD president, in a social media post, stated that in such difficult situations when air routes are closed, flights cancelled and borders shut, it is the duty of the state government to bring back all Odias. However, the state government’s lack of any urgency has made their plight more difficult, he alleged.

Stating that he can feel the fear and anxiety of millions of Odias trapped in the midst of the horrific war in the Middle East, the LoP said, “From labourers to students, professionals, tourists, and travellers, they are all extremely terrified. Even their families and loved ones back in Odisha are sitting here, anxiously waiting for their return.”

“Where has that pompous speech on ‘Odia Asmita’ gone? Can’t it stand firmly with the people of Odisha in such a difficult time?” he questioned.

The former chief minister asked the state government to stop making tall talks and immediately take firm steps to safely bring back all Odias from the war zone. “Swift and timely action will provide reassurance to every Odia and save many lives,” he said.