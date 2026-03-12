325 workers died outside Odisha in last two years: Minister

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has informed the Assembly that it has rescued 142 workers from different countries in 2024 and 2025 with assistance from the External Affairs Ministry after getting information of them getting tortured at workplaces.

Replying to an adjournment motion, minister for Labour and State Employees Insurance Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia said bodies of 29 workers who died were also brought back during the period. Besides, 2,133 workers were also rescued from different states during the period. He added that 325 workers had died and their bodies were also brought back from outside states and sent to their villages in these two years.

The minister also informed that licences were given to labour contractors for employment of over 1.67 lakh workers from Odisha in different states during the period. He said 14 districts have been identified by government as migration prone.