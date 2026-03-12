34,939 ineligible ration cards cancelled till date, says Minister Krushna Chandra Patra

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Wednesday informed the Assembly that 34,939 ration cards belonging to ineligible beneficiaries have been cancelled so far. These cards accounted for 1,25,963 family members.

This apart, 7,75,064 deceased persons were identified and their names were removed from the ration card database to ensure transparency and prevent misuse of subsidised food grains.

Replying to a question from Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare minister Krushna Chandra Patra said the government has taken steps to clean up the beneficiary database over the past two years.

“The verification drive is part of the government’s effort to ensure that food security benefits reach only genuine beneficiaries,” he added.

Providing district-wise data, the minister said Khurda recorded the highest number of ineligible ration cards with 4,932 cases (covering 19,026 members), followed by Cuttack 2,870 cards (covering 10,593 members), Sundargarh 2,430 and Mayurbhanj 2,154 cards. Several other districts also reported significant numbers of ineligible cards including Nayagarh (1,831), Balasore (1,736), Keonjhar (1,479) and Angul (1,427).

In terms of deletion due to death of beneficiaries, the highest numbers were reported in Ganjam (64,729 individuals), followed by Mayurbhanj (53,259), Keonjhar (49,359), Cuttack (40,119) and Sundargarh (38,345). Other districts such as Koraput (36,445), Balasore (35,692), Kalahandi (35,184) and Nabarangpur (33,060) also reported substantial deletions.