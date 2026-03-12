BJD protests LPG cylinder price hike

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Wednesday staged dharna at the Master Canteen Square here protesting the hike in prices of LPG cylinders, edible oil and other essential commodities.

Raising slogans, BMJD, BYJD and BCJD workers said the continuous rise in prices of essential commodities was making the lives of public difficult. Alleging that the situation arose due to negligence and inaction by the BJP government, the protesters also resorted to cooking on traditional wooden stoves on the road as a mark of protest.

BMJD president Snehangini Chhuria said the price hike has placed additional financial burden on public, small traders, and commercial establishments. BYJD president Chinmaya Sahoo alleged the double-engine government was working in the interest of oil companies and failed to properly manage the oil trade. BCJD president Ipsita Sahoo said increase in LPG prices have increased the monthly expenses of hostel boarders.

They threatened to intensify protest in this connection.