Widows/widowers of Emergency-period detainees in Odisha to get Rs 10K monthly assistance

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has announced a monthly family assistance of Rs 10,000 for the widows or widowers of persons who were detained in jails in the state during the 1975-77 National Emergency under laws such as Maintenance of Internal Security Act, 1971 (MISA), the Defence of India Rules (DIR) and the Defence and Internal Security of India Rules (DISIR).

The decision was taken through a resolution issued by the Home department on Tuesday, extending support to the families of those who were jailed in the state during the Emergency period from June 25, 1975 to March 21, 1977.

As per the resolution, the Rs 10,000 monthly assistance will be provided to the living widows or widowers of such detainees, irrespective of the duration of their spouse’s detention. The financial assistance will come into effect prospectively from the date of issuance of the resolution.

The assistance will continue until the death of the beneficiary or remarriage, whichever occurs earlier, after which the payment will cease.

The move follows an earlier decision of the state government issued on January 13, 2025, under which individuals who were detained in Odisha jails during the Emergency under MISA, DIR or DISIR were granted a monthly financial benefit of Rs 20,000 with effect from January 1, 2025.

Officials said the new measure was introduced after representations were received from sufferers of the Emergency period seeking family assistance for the spouses of deceased detainees. The Home department has also issued detailed operational guidelines for implementation of the scheme along with the resolution.