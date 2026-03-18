Fake website impersonating Odisha CEO flagged ahead of SIR 2026

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise, scheduled to begin in the state from April 1, a fake website impersonating the chief electoral officer (CEO) has come to the notice of state Election Commission.

State chief electoral officer RS Gopalan has issued a public advisory, cautioning citizens against such malicious sites. Gopalan stated that a website www.ceoodisha.com, created by unknown individuals has been detected by the authorities and has been found to be illegally impersonating the official website of the CEO Odisha ceoodisha.nic.in.

“Preliminary findings reveal that the fake website is attempting to replicate the official platform and is disseminating misleading and incorrect information to the public,” the CEO said. He clarified that ceoodisha.nic.in is the only official website of the Office of the CEO.

Gopalan said any misinformation ahead of the SIR 2026 exercise may create confusion among electors and adversely affect the revision process. Accordingly, he asked the general public, media and other stakeholders to avoid relying upon or interacting with any other websites claiming to represent the CEO.

“People are required to remain vigilant and verify all election-related information only through official sources. Any instance of suspicious or misleading content may be brought to the notice of our office,” Gopalan said.

The SIR includes comprehensive voter list revision to update and purify the electoral rolls by verifying voter details, removing duplicates or ineligible entries and ensuring accuracy. About 90 per cent mapping of the voter list has already been completed in the state. Odisha has about 3.40 crore electors.