Only 13 Maoist cadre left as Odisha nears Left-wing Extremism-free tag ahead of deadline: DGP

BHUBANESWAR: With the March 31 deadline nearing, director general of police (DGP) YB Khurania on Tuesday said Odisha is just 13 Maoist cadres away from being declared a Left-wing Extremism-free state.

Addressing mediapersons at Police Bhawan here, Khurania said only a small group of Maoists remains active in the state at present. Of the 15 members identified, two surrendered on Monday, leaving 13 who are currently operating under Sukru, a state committee member of the banned CPI (Maoist), in the Kandhamal–Kalahandi–Rayagada border region.

With the deadline to make the state Maoist-free approaching, Odisha Police has made significant progress. Two days ago, 11 Maoists surrendered in Kalahandi district. The group included one divisional committee member, five area committee members, and five party members, carrying a cumulative reward of `63.25 lakh. Earlier, 10 hardcore Maoists, with a combined reward exceeding `1.5 crore, surrendered in Kandhamal district.

“We are confident that before the deadline, the remaining cadres will either be apprehended or surrender,” the DGP said.

Khurania also highlighted the success of Odisha Police’s crackdown on mule bank accounts and fake SIM networks under ‘Operation Cyber Kavach’, aimed at curbing cybercrime.