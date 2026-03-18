Orissa HC holds state’s discretion on panchayat bifurcation

CUTTACK: A division bench of the Orissa High Court comprising Justices Krishna Shripad Dixit and Chittaranjan Dash has dismissed an appeal challenging the rejection of a plea for bifurcation of Khanguria gram panchayat and creation of a new Sampur gram panchayat under Bolagarh block in Khurda district.

The appeal was filed by Krushna Chandra Jhapatsing and Ajaya Kumar Mohanty against a single Judge’s order dated June 21, 2024, which had upheld the state government’s decision of December 9, 2016, rejecting their representation. The appellants argued that once the population of a gram panchayat exceeds 10,000, bifurcation becomes mandatory.

However, the bench disagreed, observing that such an interpretation overlooks the conditional nature of the governing law. Rejecting the contention, the court noted, “The language of Sub-section 3 of Odisha Grama Panchayats Act, 1964 employees the expression ‘so far as may be reasonably practicable’. Thus, it is not that once the population exceeds the limit, the state government has to constitute a new gram panchayat by bifurcation.”