Odisha sees marginal dip in CBSE Class XII results

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha recored a marginal drop in pass percentage in the Class XII board results announced by the CBSE on Wednesday, even as girls outshone boys in the examination.

The overall pass percentage in Odisha stood at 76.81 per cent (pc) this year, which was 1.93 pc lower than last year’s 78.74 pc.

However, some students scored a perfect 100 in individual subjects. Soumili Maitra from SAI International Residential School and Ananya Tiwari of Mother’s Public School, Unit-1 secured a perfect 100 in Psychology. Soumili secured an overall 98.6 pc while Ananya grabbed 98 pc in Humanities stream.

A total of 40,300 students from 537 schools appeared for the examination at 263 centres across the state. Of them, 30,955 students successfully cleared the examination. Among the candidates who appeared, 22,371 were boys and 17,929 were girls. A total of 16,640 boys and 14,315 girls passed the examination. The pass percentage of girls stood at 79.84 pc, higher than the boys’ pass percentage of 74.38 pc.

The state’s performance also remained around 9.13 pc less compared to West Bengal, a part of the Bhubaneswar region, where the success rate stood at 85.94 pc. In fact, Odisha stood among the bottom two states in terms of results, with Bihar recording the lowest pass rate at 74.45 per cent.

Institution-wise, Kendriya Vidyalayas recorded the highest pass percentage at 97.34, followed by Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas at 96.82 pc. The pass percentage also stood at 81.75 pc in Eklavya Model Residential Schools, 77.21 pc in independent schools and 74.96 pc in government schools.