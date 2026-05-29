Odisha rolls out kharif preparedness plan for weak monsoon impact

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has rolled out an extensive kharif 2026 preparedness strategy to protect farmers from the possible impact of below-normal southwest monsoon rainfall and anticipated El Niño conditions.

Chairing a high-level virtual review meeting in Balangir on Wednesday, deputy chief minister-cum-Agriculture minister KV Singh Deo directed district administrations, agricultural agencies and research institutions to work in close coordination to minimise risks to the farming sector during the upcoming crop season.

As part of its contingency roadmap, the state government has laid special emphasis on ensuring timely seed distribution, climate-resilient farming practices, fertiliser security, crop insurance coverage and field-level awareness campaigns.

Officials of the Odisha State Seeds Corporation (OSSC) were instructed to ensure distribution of certified seeds by the first week of June, particularly in remote and vulnerable districts. Stress was laid on short and medium-duration varieties of paddy, pulses, oilseeds and millets in rain-deficit regions.

Anticipating delayed monsoon, district authorities were directed to promote crop diversification in upland and rainfed areas and adopt a community nursery approach wherever necessary. OSSC will also maintain buffer seed reserves to meet emergency requirements.

On fertiliser management, Singh Deo directed agencies including MARKFED, PACS and LAMPCS to ensure uninterrupted last-mile delivery of fertilisers. District collectors were asked to strictly monitor distribution and crack down on black marketing, hoarding and illegal diversion.