Bhubaneswar: 25-year-old youth dies in firing during gun purchase celebration

BHUBANESWAR: Celebrations over purchase of an illegal gun turned fatal for a 25-year-old after he was allegedly accidentally shot at point blank range with the same firearm by one of his associates while they were partying in the capital city late on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Tapu Nayak, a supplier of bricks and sand. Police said Tapu and eight others were partying and consuming alcohol to celebrate the purchase of a 7.65 mm pistol, on the Maa Dakshinakali Construction office campus behind Navajyoti College in Sisupalgarh village when the incident took place.

All eight were arrested in connection with the incident on Thursday. The accused are the construction office’s supervisor Umesh Kumar Pattanayak (30) of Ranpur, Bishnuprasad Samantaray (23) of Sisupalgarh, Chitrasen Gajendra (32) of Sisupalgarh, Ratnakar Sahoo (23) of Itamati, Alok Jena (30) of Khandapada, Manas Swain (39) of Balikuda, Akshaya Pradhan (36) of Balipatna and Kalinga Keshari Patra (23) of Badamba.

As per police, someone from the group had accidentally cocked the gun. When Bishnuprasad was inspecting it, he accidentally opened fire and the bullet struck Tapu’s chest.

Soon after, Umesh and Bishnuprasad took Tapu on their two-wheeler to Capital Hospital. However, he was referred to a private hospital where he succumbed during treatment.

On learning about Tapu’s death, Umesh and Bishnuprasad fled the hospital but returned soon after to avoid police suspicion. When the cops arrived at the hospital for investigation, the duo allegedly claimed before the investigators that two unknown persons had arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire at Tapu near Mausima bridge when he was travelling with them.