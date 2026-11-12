Bhubaneswar: Man gets 20 years jail term for acid attack

KENDRAPARA: A court in Kendrapara on Wednesday sentenced a 35-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for pouring acid on a mother-son duo in Pattamundai around 10 months ago.

A fine of Rs 1.5 lakh was also imposed on the convict identified as Bijay Kumar Sahoo of Bachara village under Pattamundai police limits. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional jail term of two years.

According to reports, Bijay poured acid on his neighbour Rabindra Sahoo (33) and the latter’s 65-year-old mother Tukini Sahoo on January 12 this year over a land dispute. The mother-son duo suffered serious burns on their heads, chests and faces.

The next day, Rabindra’s wife filed a complaint in Pattamundai police station alleging that her husband had dumped sand, chips and other construction materials over his land to build a house. However, their neighbour Bijay opposed the construction work as he used to park his car over the land. When Rabindra refused to halt the construction work, the convict poured acid on him and his mother.

Acting on the complaint, police arrested Bijay.

Relying on the evidence of the two victims and 14 witnesses, the court convicted Bijay.