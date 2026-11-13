Orissa HC denies Filipino woman custody of daughter, puts faith in grandparents

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has declined to hand over a two-year-old girl to her Filipino mother and reposed faith in the care of grandparents, observing that uprooting the child from her settled environment could have a cascading effect on her development.

Emphasising that a child’s welfare goes beyond physical comfort and material advantages, a two-judge bench of Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Chittaranjan Dash, held that the child’s welfare would be better served by continuing her stay with her paternal grandparents in Jajpur district, where she has been living since a few months after birth.

The mother, Nenelle Beronilla Dayandayan, a Philippine citizen working as a kindergarten teacher in Vietnam, approached the High Court on February 18, seeking custody through a habeas corpus petition.

She had alleged that she had been denied access to her daughter since November 2025. The child’s father, Mrutunjaya Kar, an Indian national working as a cyber-security professional in Singapore, is not legally married to her.

Explaining its decision, the bench said the mother’s professional commitments in Vietnam and the absence of anyone to look after the child during her absence were important considerations. It also noted that the woman had children from her first marriage who were living in the Philippines.

The court observed that it would not be conducive to the child’s development to move her to another country when she was an Indian citizen and had an established living arrangement with her grandparents.