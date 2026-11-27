BHUBANESWAR: With suicides among women personnel emerging a big concern within the law enforcement administration, the Odisha Police has moved to have a relook on their working conditions, pressures and well-being.
Stepping up efforts in the direction, the Crime Against Women and Children Wing (CAW&CW) of Odisha Police has issued a comprehensive set of gender-sensitivity measures for safeguarding the health, safety, dignity and mental well-being of policewomen across the state.
In a directive issued to all SPs and DCPs, ADG (CAW&CW) S Shyni observed that round-the-clock policing, demanding field deployments, and persistent caregiving and household responsibilities has placed a heavy physical and emotional burden on women personnel.
Shyni directed every district SP to appoint a woman officer of the rank of DSP or additional SP as a well-being officer for female personnel. The SPs have also been asked to sensitise supervisors at the district-level on gender-sensitive duty allocation and referral protocols. They have also been entrusted the responsibility of identifying early warning signs of mental health distress among personnel.
The SPs have been asked to reserve at least 15 minutes during monthly Alochana Sabhas exclusively for interaction with women staff representing every police station and post. The objective is to understand the issues faced by the staff and take steps to resolve them.
To improve work conditions, a woman sub-inspector, assistant sub-inspector or havildar will be attached to the force section to manage the duty deployment of women havildars and constables and escalate their concerns to the reserve inspector and the SP. Under the new guidelines, every police station, establishment and duty location should have separate and clean toilets, restrooms and changing rooms for women staff.
Pregnant and lactating women, as well as personnel with children below three years of age are to be exempted as far as practicable from night and static guard duties, strenuous physical exertion, long hours of standing, law-and-order deployments, and prolonged travel or absence from headquarters. The guidelines also stress nursing breaks, flexible duty timings, and sympathetic consideration by SPs for combining maternity leave with other leave, or granting additional leave on genuine medical grounds.
On menstrual health and duty deployment, the CAW&CW cited the Finance department’s order of March 12, 2024, under which women government employees are entitled to 12 days of additional casual leave a year, one day per month. Eligible women police personnel who were denied this benefit in some districts should be allowed to avail it on application, the directive said.
Shyni said women personnel frequently work in challenging circumstances, including extended hours, night duties, field deployments and other physically and mentally demanding assignments. “With the increasing participation of women in policing and the expanding responsibilities entrusted to them, it is imperative to adopt appropriate gender-sensitive measures to safeguard their health, safety and dignity,” she said.
The order comes days after a woman sub-inspector was found hanging inside her official quarters on the premises of Purushottampur police station in Ganjam district on November 21. Earlier, on July 4, a 41-year-old woman police inspector was found hanging inside her official restroom on the first floor of Chauliaganj police station in Cuttack.