BHUBANESWAR: With suicides among women personnel emerging a big concern within the law enforcement administration, the Odisha Police has moved to have a relook on their working conditions, pressures and well-being.

Stepping up efforts in the direction, the Crime Against Women and Children Wing (CAW&CW) of Odisha Police has issued a comprehensive set of gender-sensitivity measures for safeguarding the health, safety, dignity and mental well-being of policewomen across the state.

In a directive issued to all SPs and DCPs, ADG (CAW&CW) S Shyni observed that round-the-clock policing, demanding field deployments, and persistent caregiving and household responsibilities has placed a heavy physical and emotional burden on women personnel.

Shyni directed every district SP to appoint a woman officer of the rank of DSP or additional SP as a well-being officer for female personnel. The SPs have also been asked to sensitise supervisors at the district-level on gender-sensitive duty allocation and referral protocols. They have also been entrusted the responsibility of identifying early warning signs of mental health distress among personnel.

The SPs have been asked to reserve at least 15 minutes during monthly Alochana Sabhas exclusively for interaction with women staff representing every police station and post. The objective is to understand the issues faced by the staff and take steps to resolve them.

To improve work conditions, a woman sub-inspector, assistant sub-inspector or havildar will be attached to the force section to manage the duty deployment of women havildars and constables and escalate their concerns to the reserve inspector and the SP. Under the new guidelines, every police station, establishment and duty location should have separate and clean toilets, restrooms and changing rooms for women staff.