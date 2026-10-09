Police look on as strike disrupts life in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The dawn-to-dusk bandh on Thursday crippled transport services in the state capital, Bhubaneswar, as police remained largely a mute spectator. With protesters having their way, commuters were left severely inconvenienced.

Agitators, armed with sticks and pipes, stopped cars and two-wheelers at key locations and even got into heated exchanges with people travelling for emergency work.

The protesters gathered near Station Square, burnt tyres and stopped commuters, including women. Veteran Congress leader Suresh Routray also took part in the picketing along with other protesters.

People travelling with children and patients arriving from other districts and states had to bear the brunt of the bandh. Travellers arriving at Bhubaneswar airport and the city railway station had a tough time, as they had to walk and look for cabs. In several instances, protesters, including women, were seen intimidating commuters and asking them to return home despite their emergencies. In many cases, such actions led to altercations and unpleasant situations, but police personnel chose to remain aloof.

The family members of an elderly man travelling in an auto-rickshaw to a hospital had to show medical documents to the protesters to secure safe passage. Doctors were not spared either. “The protesters cannot stop doctors from attending work during a strike,” said Dr Akhay Kumar Panda, an eye specialist who was stopped on his way to duty.