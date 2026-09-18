Odisha: Health monitoring intensified for baby orangutans as three found with anaemia

BHUBANESWAR: The health of five infant orangutans rescued from a forest in Balasore is being closely monitored at the Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) after a technical committee of the state wildlife wing found three of them suffering from anaemia.

Zoo deputy director Pradeep Mirase said a three-member committee comprising Dr Sashidhar and Dr Madan from Mysore Zoo and Dr Aditya Acharya from the Centre for Wildlife Health at OUAT visited the Centre for Rearing Animal Babies over two days and conducted a thorough health check-up of all five infants. The examination included X-rays of the chest, abdomen and skull, along with the collection of blood, serum and naso-pharyngeal swab samples, which have been sent for laboratory analysis.

In-house haematology tests conducted during the visit, however, already pointed to severe anaemia in one and mild anaemia in two others.

“Supportive supplementation for these orangutan babies, as advised by the technical committee, has been initiated,” Mirase said, adding that the infants are now on a strict, round-the-clock diet of fortified milk formulas, fruits and nutrient supplements.

Dr Acharya told TNIE that the absence of mother’s milk was a key factor behind the anaemia in the infants. Orangutan babies depend heavily on their mother’s milk for complete nutrition, immunity and essential micronutrients such as iron and folic acid.