Himachal witnesses sharp rise in forest fires; 453 incidents reported across the state this summer

A senior forest department official said that, the maximum forest fire incidents were reported after the onset of the summer season as the summer fire season generally starts from April 15. The heat wave conditions and soaring temperatures are among the likely causes behind the fires the possibility of human involvement could not be ruled out. As these incidents also took place in Shimla so these cannot be attributed entirely to extreme hot conditions.

"The state forest department has intensified monitoring and firefighting preparedness in sensitive forest zones as temperatures continue to rise across several districts . As vulnerable forest areas have been identified through digital mapping, also to carry out controlled burning where required, and conduct awareness campaigns involving local communities. Now we get satellite-based alerts as control rooms have been established at the range and divisional levels so fire detection is no longer the biggest problem. The real challenge is mitigation, which is actually reaching and controlling fires in difficult terrain. Most incidents happen in remote and steep areas where access is extremely difficult,’’ he said.

Sources said that three districts, Mandi, Surmaur and Bilapsur, were selected for a French-aided project AFD, under which Rs 8 crore has already been sanctioned for resources to prevent forest fires. The money was sanctioned under the Himachal Pradesh Disaster Risk Reduction and Preparedness component. Under this, the department has decided to procure powerful drones equipped with cameras to patrol forests and catch people who trigger fires within forests.

A study conducted by the state forest department attributed almost all forest fires in the hill state to human activities, both intentional and accidental, besides soaring temperatures during summers. The unintentional causes include discarded cigarette and bidi stubs, burning matchsticks, unattended fires lit by travelers, sparks from electric poles and the spread of flames from stubble burning in agricultural fields.