Bid to smuggle Rs 18 lakh worth gold foiled

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Customs Air Intelligence Unit on Saturday foiled bid to smuggle gold worth Rs 18.6 lakh at Chennai airport. Officials said Sekh Mohammad Maim (23) of Hooghly in West Bengal, arrived from Bangkok by IndiGo Airlines Flight 6E92. He was intercepted by AIU officers and his luggage and hand baggage -three stroller suitcases, including a baby suitcase, were examined.

Officials found 12 small gold cylindrical rods ingeniously concealed in the wheels of the stroller suitcases. The gold rods weighing 203 gm and valued at Rs 8 lakh were recovered. On a personal search, gold in rubbery spread was found concealed inside sanitary pad in his undergarments. On extraction 270 gm of gold valued at Rs 10.6 lakh was recovered.