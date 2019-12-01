Home Cities Chennai

Chennai corporation launches 24/7 helpline number for flooding

As part of monsoon preparedness, the civic body has placed boats in 109 places in the city to rescue people during flooding.

Published: 01st December 2019 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2019 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

Phone, Helpline

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the wake of incessant rainfall, The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has launched 24/7 helpline numbers for residents of Chennai to report water stagnation and flooding in their areas.

Residents can contact 044-25384520, 044-25384530, 044-25384540 or Whatsapp on 9445477205, which operates from the Ripon Building’s control room, said Corporation Commissioner G Prakash, in a statement issued on Sunday.

As part of monsoon preparedness, the civic body has placed boats in 109 places in the city to rescue people during flooding. For people to stay, 176 community halls and four common cooking-halls to cook for
1500 people are in place.

Further, food for rescued people will be available from all the ‘Amma Canteens’ and drinking water will be available from 50 ‘Amma Kudineer’ water dispensaries.

Forty-four medical teams consisting of mobile doctors and rescue teams have been kept on standby in 52 places across the state. The corporation has also acquired 60 motor pumps to remove water
stagnation from the 16 subways maintained by GCC and six subways maintained by Highways Department. Further, to drain water from shallow areas,  570 more pumps are in working condition. Additionally, 130 generators, 371 chainsaws to cut trees, six pole pruners are in place.

According to corporation data issued on Sunday, water stagnation has been recorded in 19 locations and trees have fallen on 11 locations. Chennai has so far received 72 mm of rain until 8:30 am on Sunday.

Robotic excavators imported from foreign countries are used to desilt the micro canals, said the corporation statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai rains Helpline number Chennai helpline number
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Road at Selaiyur in Tambaram flooded after heavy rain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Gallery
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
Warner is the first player since India's Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series. (Photos | AFP)
David Warner smashes 335 against Pakistan: Meet all Australians to score Test triple hundreds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp