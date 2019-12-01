Chennai corporation launches 24/7 helpline number for flooding

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the wake of incessant rainfall, The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has launched 24/7 helpline numbers for residents of Chennai to report water stagnation and flooding in their areas.

Residents can contact 044-25384520, 044-25384530, 044-25384540 or Whatsapp on 9445477205, which operates from the Ripon Building’s control room, said Corporation Commissioner G Prakash, in a statement issued on Sunday.

As part of monsoon preparedness, the civic body has placed boats in 109 places in the city to rescue people during flooding. For people to stay, 176 community halls and four common cooking-halls to cook for

1500 people are in place.

Eppodumvendran lake brimming. Outlet channel carrying surplus water broken. pic.twitter.com/GQcckhS12n — Godson Wisely Dass (@tnie_godson) December 1, 2019

Further, food for rescued people will be available from all the ‘Amma Canteens’ and drinking water will be available from 50 ‘Amma Kudineer’ water dispensaries.

Forty-four medical teams consisting of mobile doctors and rescue teams have been kept on standby in 52 places across the state. The corporation has also acquired 60 motor pumps to remove water

stagnation from the 16 subways maintained by GCC and six subways maintained by Highways Department. Further, to drain water from shallow areas, 570 more pumps are in working condition. Additionally, 130 generators, 371 chainsaws to cut trees, six pole pruners are in place.

According to corporation data issued on Sunday, water stagnation has been recorded in 19 locations and trees have fallen on 11 locations. Chennai has so far received 72 mm of rain until 8:30 am on Sunday.

Robotic excavators imported from foreign countries are used to desilt the micro canals, said the corporation statement.