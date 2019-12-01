Human chain, street plays spread awareness on AIDS Day

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ahead of the AIDS Day on Sunday, Snegithi, an organisation working for welfare of transsexual people, held a rally here on Saturday in association with YMCA Madras. As part of the event, they formed a human chain and organised street plays highlighting the need to raise awareness.

About 300 people, including persons with AIDS, trans-activists, students and others participated in the rally at Elliot’s beach here. “Even as there is significant awareness on AIDS, we need to keep youngsters in the high risk category continuously aware,” said Jaya from Snegithi. Stigma continues to be one of the biggest challenges, said Shiva Kumar from Tamil Nadu State AIDS Project Cell.