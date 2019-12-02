Home Cities Chennai

24x7 helpline to report flooding in Chennai

Forty-four medical teams consisting of doctors on the move and rescue teams are in a state of readiness at 52 places.

Published: 02nd December 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Truecaller, mobile phone

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has launched 24*7 helpline to report water stagnation and flooding. Residents can call 044-25384520, 044-25384530, 044-25384540 or WhatsApp 9445477205, which operates from Ripon Buildings’ control room, said Commissioner G Prakash, in a statement on Sunday.

‘Rescue boats in 109 places’

As part of preparedness, the civic body has kept boats at 109 places to rescue people during flooding. For accommodating affected people, 176 community halls and four common halls, to cook for 1,500 people are kept ready. Further, food for rescued people will be available from all Amma Canteens and drinking water will be available from 50 Amma Kudineer water dispensers. Forty-four medical teams consisting of doctors on the move and rescue teams are in a state of readiness at 52 places.

The corporation has also acquired 60 motor pumps to remove water stagnation from 16 subways maintained by GCC and six subways maintained by Highways department. Further, to drain water from low-lying areas,  570 more pumps are in place. Additionally, 130 generators, 371 chainsaws to cut trees are kept ready.

Imported robotic excavators are used to desilt micro canals, the statement said.Director of Area Cyclone-Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Centre, N Puviarasan said that the presence of an upper air circulation had caused the heavy rains. The Met centre has issued ‘extreme heavy rain’ warning to six districts — Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Vellore, Tiruvallur, and Tiruvannamalai — and very heavy rainfall warning for Chennai, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, and Puducherry.

Numbers of fire & rescue services

Following heavy rain in the city, fire and rescue services has released a list of phone numbers by which public of Chennai can contact the department in an emergency. The numbers are as follows: 28554309, 28554311, 28554313, 28554314 and 28554376

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai Chennai rains Chennai floods Chennai floods helpline Chennai rains helpline
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations underway in Mettupalayam after three houses collapsed due to heavy rains. (Photo | EPS)
TN Rains: Three houses collapse in Coimbatore's Mettupalayam, 15 dead
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Gallery
As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp