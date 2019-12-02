24x7 helpline to report flooding in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has launched 24*7 helpline to report water stagnation and flooding. Residents can call 044-25384520, 044-25384530, 044-25384540 or WhatsApp 9445477205, which operates from Ripon Buildings’ control room, said Commissioner G Prakash, in a statement on Sunday.

‘Rescue boats in 109 places’

As part of preparedness, the civic body has kept boats at 109 places to rescue people during flooding. For accommodating affected people, 176 community halls and four common halls, to cook for 1,500 people are kept ready. Further, food for rescued people will be available from all Amma Canteens and drinking water will be available from 50 Amma Kudineer water dispensers. Forty-four medical teams consisting of doctors on the move and rescue teams are in a state of readiness at 52 places.

The corporation has also acquired 60 motor pumps to remove water stagnation from 16 subways maintained by GCC and six subways maintained by Highways department. Further, to drain water from low-lying areas, 570 more pumps are in place. Additionally, 130 generators, 371 chainsaws to cut trees are kept ready.

Imported robotic excavators are used to desilt micro canals, the statement said.Director of Area Cyclone-Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Centre, N Puviarasan said that the presence of an upper air circulation had caused the heavy rains. The Met centre has issued ‘extreme heavy rain’ warning to six districts — Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Vellore, Tiruvallur, and Tiruvannamalai — and very heavy rainfall warning for Chennai, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, and Puducherry.

Numbers of fire & rescue services

Following heavy rain in the city, fire and rescue services has released a list of phone numbers by which public of Chennai can contact the department in an emergency. The numbers are as follows: 28554309, 28554311, 28554313, 28554314 and 28554376