Chennai accountant kills self in office during Income Tax search

Senthil Kumar of Vadapalani was employed at Ashwini Fisheries, a fish exporting company on Canal cross road in Adyar.

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old accountant allegedly killed himself inside his office, where an Income Tax (I-T) raid was in progress, in Adyar on Saturday late night.

Police suspect that he took the extreme step as a hard disk containing ‘obscene movies’ was found in his cabin during the raid.

“Last three days, I-T officials were searching the office and Senthil had to be present there,” an investigation officer said.

Speaking to Express, Shankar, a relative of the deceased said, “On Saturday around 10 pm he had called his wife saying that he was feeling depressed and frustrated due to office work. He asked her to take care of their kids and disconnected the call.”

When the I-T officials were winding up their search around 12 pm, they found Senthil hanging in an office room. Adyar police reached the spot and registered a case. No suicide note was found.

Senthil’s kin alleged that he took the extreme step due to the I-T officials’ scrutiny.“During the raid, a hard disk containing obscene movies was found in the accountant’s cabin. We suspect that he hanged himself since his colleagues got to know about the hard disk,” a senior police officer said. (Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

‘Take care of children’

