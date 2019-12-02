Rs 1.10 crore compensation to Chennai accident victim’s kin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Seven years after 28-year-old techie, P Rakesh, was crushed to death by a water tanker lorry near Adyar, a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal directed an insurance company to pay a compensation of Rs 1.10 crore to his family.

According to the family, on October 31, 2012, Rakesh was riding a bike along the Sardar Patel Road near Adyar when a tanker lorry coming in the same direction hit him.

In the impact, he fell on the road and was run over by the lorry. They added that he was sole breadwinner and submitted a petition at the tribunal seeking a compensation of Rs 2 crore from the insurer of the lorry.

Denying the allegations, the counsel for New India Assurance Co Ltd submitted that the deceased rode in a rash and negligent manner, which led to the accident.

Considering the age and occupation of the deceased, the judge of the tribunal directed the insurance firm to provide a compensation of the said amount to the family.

