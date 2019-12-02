Home Cities Chennai

Two die in mishap on East Coast Road in Chennai

A sexagenarian woman and a car driver died on the East Coast Road near Thiruporur in Chengalpattu district on Sunday.

Blood

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A sexagenarian woman and a car driver died on the East Coast Road near Thiruporur in Chengalpattu district on Sunday when another driver lost control of a rental car and collided head-on with the car the deceased persons were travelling in.

The victims were identified as Shantha (65) from Calicut in Kerala and Kannan (42) from Kalpakkam. Sathish (30), a native of Kerala, was working at Atomic Power Plant in Kalpakkam and staying with his wife Saritha here. Saritha’s parents Rajasekar (68) and Shantha arrived at Kalpakkam to attend a relative’s wedding in Poonamallee.

"On Sunday morning, all the four started towards Poonamallee and Kannan from Kalpakkam was driving the car. While the car was near Thiruporur, an out of control rental car from the opposite direction collided head on with their car," said police. Kannan and Shantha died on the spot. Thiruporur police filed a case and arrested Saravanan, who was driving the rental car.

