Integral Coach Factory dispatches 5th AC EMU to Mumbai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Integral Coach Factory recently rolled fifth AC electrical multiple unit train to the Central Railway for operating in Mumbai suburban section.

According to official sources, the new-generation three-phase AC EMU has been built with underslung motors. Since the motors shifted beneath the coach floors, which are normally fitted inside the coaches, the train’s seating capacity has increased by nine per cent.

The train has higher acceleration and deceleration since 50 per cent of the coaches (six coaches) are fitted with under-slung motors, unlike the on-board AC EMU train presently running in Mumbai which powered through four coaches. “The additional motor coaches would reduce the time taken at stations while starting and stopping the trains. The time lost in automatic door closing and opening will get compensated,” said an ICF note.