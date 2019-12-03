Man gets life term for murdering colleague

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A trial court convicted and sentenced a 29-year old man to life imprisonment for murdering his colleague. G Anand, a resident of Tiruchy murdered K Kannan of Ariyalur, who was working as a labourer in the Koyambedu market in 2016, due to previous enmity.

G Jagatheesan, city additional public prosecutor, submitted that Kannan was working for over 20 years in the market. Anand and Kannan often argued as allegedly Kannan and his friends used to tease Anand after work hours.

On October 6, 2016, they had another argument and Anand stabbed Kannan with an broken liquor bottle. Koyambedu police booked Anand under IPC section 302.

The defence counsel denied all allegations. Dismissing the arguments, R Sathya, XVIII Additional Sessions Judge observed that the prosecution proved the case beyond a reasonable doubt and sentenced Anand to undergo life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.