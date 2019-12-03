Weather God relents, rains to ease in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After two days, the city witnessed reduced rainfall while the southern districts will continue to receive heavy to very heavy rains. Heavy rainfall warning has been issued in Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Puducherry, Theni, Dindigul, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Ariyalur and Perambalur.

Overall, Tamil Nadu has crossed 400 mm of rainfall this season, first time since 2015. Normal rainfall is 438 mm and with 28 days still to go, the monsoon is most likely to end in excess.

The met department said the rainfall would continue till December 6. In Chennai, the sky condition would be generally cloudy. “Light to moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30 and 24 degrees Celsius respectively.”

Meanwhile, the low pressure area over Southwest Arabian sea and adjoining equatorial Indian ocean organised into a well marked low pressure area over the same region and it is likely to concentrate into a depression and further intensify into a cyclonic storm. “It is likely to move toward Somalia coast,” met office said.

INCOIS said squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph likely to prevail over Gulf of Mannar, Comorin area and southwest Bay of Bengal off Sri Lanka coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into this area till December 3.