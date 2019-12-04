Fire breaks out at Sekar Reddy’s T Nagar office

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A fire broke out in the office of industrialist Sekar Reddy in T Nagar on Tuesday morning.

About 60 fire and rescue personnel and six fire tenders fought for around two hours to bring the fire under control. “The security guards noticed smoke emanating from the fourth floor around 7.45 am and alerted the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services’ control room.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot. A hydraulic fire tender was also rushed to the spot and three metro water lorries were also roped in to fetch water,” said a fire officer. Fire Officer Mohammed Shah said that since the entire building had glass walls, the smoke was trapped inside making it difficult for them to enter the premises. Mambalam police registered a case and a probe is on.