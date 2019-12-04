Kids light up X’mas beginnings

Veena Mani By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: On Monday evening, all patrons to VR Chennai seemed to be moving towards the same spot — the atrium of the mall. Right in the middle of the atrium was a 50-foot tall Christmas tree decorated with red and golden balls. The onlookers pulled out their smartphones to capture the tree and take videos of the surrounding where 25 children from the World Vision Foundation had gathered at the mall in Anna Nagar to light up the tree. The children, together, switched on a button to brighten up the tree.

As part of the celebrations, the children also cut a cake, following which they went to Fun City, the mall’s entertainment arena for kids. They were given `500 worth game cards which they could use at the gaming arena. The mall had also organised a snack with KFC for these children.

This is the second year of the mall’s initiative to put a smile on the children’s faces this festive season. “We wish to work with as many organisations as possible. Also, since it is festive season, nothing can be better than seeing children enjoy themselves,” said Natasha Soni, centre head of VR Chennai. They plan to continue having such events whenever there is an occasion and work with more NGOs. M Kamali, a child from the NGO who had taken part in the event said, “I enjoyed the whole experience. I had never seen something like this — the Christmas tree and the games.”

For the Christmas season, the mall has also invited a guest from Hungary to dress up as Santa who will be present to greet patrons till January. They have set up a board where children visiting the mall can post their wishes. The mall will identify few wishes and send them their gift. Natasha said, “We want to send as many gifts as possible from what children write on the wish wall.” Children will have to write their messages on the wall, and each slot will have a number. Patrons will have to submit their details in a register. Once the mall authorities choose the gifts that they think is feasible, then they will contact the customer to collect their gift.