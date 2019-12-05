Metro cab services gain popularity

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In November alone, close to 64,000 commuters utilized the share auto, share taxi and cab services provided by Chennai Metro Rail for last-mile connectivity. But newly introduced metro cab services are proving to be more popular as 25,000-odd people have used these services last month itself.



Since the services were started in August 2018 in eight metro stations, 6.5 lakh commuters have used the feeder services, said a release. The share auto feeder services are running on the designated feeder routes from seven select stations at a flat tariff of Rs 10. Similarly, the Share Taxi feeder services operate from five selected metro stations.

Share Auto services continue to be more popular among passengers than taxi services as 35,294 people in November used this mode of transport from metro stations.

Meanwhile, 3,960 commuters travelled by share taxi services. When compared to September fewer people opted for this mode of transport in November. This dip may be because many are opting to use cab services.