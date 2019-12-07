Citizens fume at crater Chennai

Madhumitha Viswanath By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A smooth commute system, well-planned underground drainage and frequent upgradation of pipes are just some of the basic requirements to keep a city happy. But on the roads of Chennai’s suburbs, where these works are ongoing, fear has gripped residents. The civic body’s apathy towards patching up and relaying roads has left them fuming.



Last month, a manhole at Jain Nagar in Chromepet caved in and a part of the road sunk for 20 ft. Though the defect was rectified and pipes were laid underground, a portion of the road still hasn’t been relaid. This has put several commuters and pedestrians in distress as other parts of the same road are filled with large craters now.



Due to lack of funds and manpower, main connecting roads in Tambaram, Selaiyur, Mudichur, Vandalur, Tiruneermalai and Chromepet, which see heavy vehicle movement are battered and bruised.

One such example is the Vandalur-Kelambakkam Road.



Though scores of buses, trucks and container lorries ply through this road every day, it is filled with large craters that kicks up enormous amounts of dust. “Near the entrance of Vandalur Zoo, the stretch is in a very bad condition. I have seen many minor accidents take place here. Especially during the night, it is dangerous for motorists to ride here,” said Pughal V from Kundrathur.

(1-4) Pothole-filled roads in Tambaram, Mudichur,

Vandalur zoo & Perungulathur  Ashwin Prasath

The list doesn’t end here. Chennai-Tambaram bypass near Perungalathur bus stand, Mudichur Manivakkam Road, Nemilicherry Road, Thirumudivakkam-Thiruneermalai Road, 200-ft Radial Road towards Selaiyur are other roads that require immediate attention.

In several cases, after certain parts of the main roads are dug up for pipe or wire laying work, they are not properly relaid. Many connecting roads in the eastern side of Chromepet are in this crisis. One of the badly affected stretches is Dr Rajendra Prasad Road at Nehru Nagar. “Pallavaram Municipality is severely underequipped to provide even basic amenities like good roads. To maintain roads in 42 wards which is used by three lakh people, there are only three engineers. Jain Nagar, AGS Colony, Kurunji Nagar and Radha Nagar have unmotorable roads,” said V Santhanam, a social activist from Chromepet.

Along Keelkatalai-Medavakkam Road via Nanmangalam, after Metro rail soil testing works were completed, the road has not been patched up. “During the night, there are absolutely no street lights and this road is pitch dark. As the dug up patches aren’t relaid, many motorists skid and fall,” said S Sankar, a resident of S Kolathur.

Similarly, due to the ongoing flyover construction along Pallikaranai-Medavakkam Road, near one junction, the road is badly damaged said residents. Further down the same road, due to half-baked road expansion works, a stretch of 1.5 km from Pallikaranai Corporation office to Thirusulam College is filled with craters.