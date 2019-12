OMJASVIN M D By

Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. Joining those roads is the Arcot Road, a 12-kilometre stretch, which connects Nungambakkam to Porur. Constructed in the 1940s, the busy Arcot Road boasts of malls, hospitals and schools among other places of necessity. Daily, thousands of vehicles pass through this stretch, making this one of the important roads of the city.