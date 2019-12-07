Chennai women don police colours to kidnap 'husband's lover', arrested 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: All’s fair in love and war! Not always it seems. A woman and her two friends, plotted to kidnap a woman they thought, was having an affair with the mastermind’s lover. Dressed as police personnel, they even roped in an innocent cab driver into thinking they were in pursuit of a suspect. While, in fact, there was no affair at all, the kidnapping failed and they were arrested by the Guindy police.



The incident took place on Thursday near Guindy railway station after the victim, Subashini of Velachery, was dropped by her husband on a two-wheeler. “Subashini, who works as a clerk at Mambalam Railway station, was walking towards the foot overbridge to board a train, when a man and a woman in inspector’s uniform, approached and asked her to get into the car as they had to question her ‘in connection with a criminal case’.



“Suspicious of them, when Subashini tried to call her husband, they snatched her phone,” said a police officer. Raising an alarm, Subashini ran towards the staircase and the duo allegedly chased her. When passers-by noticed and tried to secure the duo, the woman escaped and the man was secured and handed over to the Guindy police.



During interrogation, the man, identified as Jeevanatham, told police that he was a cab driver hired by the woman and there were two other women in the car.” The three women approached Jeevanantham and told him that they were special branch police and needed the car to avoid suspicion to arrest a person,” said a police officer.



Based on his inputs, all three absconding women were secured on Friday. They were identified as Vadhini, Muthulakshmi and Tamilselivi. “Interrogation revealed that Vadhini, who runs a readymades store, was in a relationship with one Kishore, also a clerk at Mambalam railway station and colleague of the victim Subashini.



“Vadhini mistook their friendship for an affair and decided to kidnap her to threaten her to end the ‘relationship’ with him,” said a police officer. Since she runs a readymades showroom, it was easy for her to arrange for a police uniform. Her friends Muthulakshmi of Avadi and Tamilselvi of Villivakkam pitched in to help her. They approached Jeevanantham claiming to be police and hired the cab and it was Muthulakshmi who went with Jeevanantham in uniform, said police.



While all three women were remanded in judicial custody, Jeevantham was released as he was not aware that the women were fake police.