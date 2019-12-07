VBJ launches guarantee card

CHENNAI: Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers (VBJ) launched a new guarantee card to go with their diamond jewellery, on Friday. In partnership with GIA, to check the diamonds’ quality, VBJ will provide this guarantee card to its customers.
Amrendran Vummidi, managing partner, VBJ, said, “This card will tell our customers about the quality of diamond we sell. This test will not only be done on big diamonds but also on melee diamonds which are less than half a carat.”
He said that the melee diamonds will be screened by the GIA Melee Analysis Service. In response to a question on why this card is different from other guarantee cards, he said, “There are limitations in checking diamonds once they are set. This way, we will be able to check the stone before it is set to the metal.”
The GIA Melee Analysis separates natural diamonds from simulants, laboratory-grown and high-pressure high-temperature-treated diamonds and sorts the screened diamonds by colour range. Nirupa Bhatt, MD of GIA India and Middle East, said, “There are diamonds in different colours as well. Consumers will know what they are choosing since there is a certificate about the quality of the diamond.”
