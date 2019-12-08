Retd government employee held for sexual assault of school girl

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 67-year-old retired government employee was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl on Friday. Murugan, the accused, retired from government service, and was practising as an astrologer. The victim, a Class-VI student, used to cross his house every day on her way to school.



“On Friday, Murugan stood outside the house when she was passing by. He held a conversation and invited her to his house, and then tried to assault her sexually,” said an officer quoting the complaint. “The girl ran out of the house raising an alarm and informed her parents. They filed a police complaint. Murugan was booked under POCSO Act sand remanded in judicial custody.”