A run for skill development

Patrons were wrapping up their 21 km, 10 km, 5 km, and 1.5 km distance as a part of the second edition of Magnathon 2019 - Run to Ignite a Life.

Published: 09th December 2019

Around 2,000 people participated in Magnathon 2019.

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: On Sunday morning, the roads in and around Besant Nagar were dotted with men, women and children sporting orange jerseys and jogging towards the finish line at Olcott Memorial Higher Secondary School. Patrons were wrapping up their 21 km, 10 km, 5 km, and 1.5 km distance as a part of the second edition of Magnathon 2019 - Run to Ignite a Life. From tiny tots to senior citizens, around 2,000 people from all age groups had taken part in the Magnathon hosted by the RCC Magnum Foundation. The 1.5 km category was flagged off by actor Jiiva.  

In a quest to serve humanity, the RCC Magnum Foundation which began in 2012 had come up with a project of skill development under Pradhan Mantri Yojna of Skill India for the underprivileged youth and women in and around Kanchipuram. In collaboration with Hand in Hand India, RCC Magnum Foundation had launched a wellness training centre and tailoring training centre for women and a mobile repairing centre in Kanchipuram last year. “Our first marathon held last year was a great success. Around 2,000 members participated and we raised Rs 25 lakh. We expect a similar amount this year. We will direct this towards our community centre in Kanchipuram. More than 250 women have benefitted from the course and found employment,” said Mitesh Bandari, the former president of the RCC Magnum Foundation and the brain behind Magnathon.

“The goal is to open more centres in Chennai. More than 500 students from The Ethiraj College for Women took part. We’re happy to receive immense support,” said Prashant Achha, the current president of the RCC Magnum Foundation. Other members include Jay Ranka, Magnathon director; Aadish Parmar, secretary; and Abhishek Katariya, project director.

For details, visit: Magnathon.com or contact: 9884485999

