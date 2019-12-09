Choir music and selfie moments at Leela

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI: Hallelujah hallelujah...the words echoed in the lobby of The Leela Palace Hotel on a pleasant Sunday evening. An excited crowd was gathered at the hotel for a Christmas tree lighting ceremony. The 12-member community choir from American International School Chennai kept the audience engaged with their mellifluous numbers. Loyal patrons, sporting Santa hats, were dressed in the best of their season attire.

A majestic 12-foot Christmas tree sparkled in the centre of the lobby. Adorned with golden bells, red baubles and bronze trinkets with a twinkling star on the peak — it was a visual treat. Gifts wrapped in glittery sheets were displayed at the bottom, surrounding the tree. Plates loaded with wine, mocktails, and bite-sized sumptuous appetisers were passed around.

“We wanted to have the tree lighting ceremony on a Sunday so that all our patrons will be here to celebrate with us. Some of our much-awaited specials for the season include breakfast with Santa, Christmas eve dinner and brunch. Our specially curated menu will feature mulled wine, Christmas staples made of winter spices and all kinds of desserts,” said Rohit Tokhi, executive chef. It was a meet and greet occasion for families followed by selfie moments.

“It took a whole day for us to set up the tree. We’ve been having this ceremony since the inception of the hotel and we were one of the very few to start this concept in the city. It’s usually the youngest one from the crowd that lights the tree followed by a high tea. Expats who stay with us make it a point to take part and so do our other guests. It’s close to our hearts,” said the spokesperson of The Leela Palace.