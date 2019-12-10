AIU sleuths foil bids to smuggle gold

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Air Intelligence Unit sleuths of Customs department on Monday foiled two bids to smuggle in gold worth `31 lakh at Chennai Airport, according to a release by the department. The officials intercepted Mohamed Himas, who arrived from Colombo by Srilankan Airlines flight, at the exit. On persistent questioning, he admitted to have concealed three bundles of gold in rubbery material in his rectum.

The same were recovered. On extraction 510 grams of gold worth `19.8 lakh was recovered. In a separate case, Ayisha Sidhika, 32, arrived from Sharjah by Air India flight. The sleuths intercepted her at the exit.

During a personal search, one packet containing gold in rubbery material was found concealed inside sanitary napkin. The same was recovered, and on extraction 291 grams of gold worth `11.3 lakh was seized, the release added.