CMRL to take over pending work of MRTS Phase II Extension?

Indian Railways is likely to hand over MRTS to Chennai Metro after the Phase II extension of MRTS from Velachey to St Thomas Mount gets completed.

Chennai Metro

Chennai Metro (File photo)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Chennai Metro Rail is mulling taking up pending work on the 1.5-km stretch of Mass Rapid Transit System from Velachery to St Thomas Mount. Even with the talks to acquire MRTS underway, the CMRL has asked the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), presently the custodian of the land, to put forth conditions before handing over the land to Southern Railway, which was initially undertaking the MRTS project.

It is learnt that, after the State government passed a Government Order (G.O) for taking 500 metres of land from owners for the Second Phase extension of MRTS following a Madras High Court order, CMRL has put forth suggestions seeking access to the land as its phase II of Chennai Metro alignment is passing along the MRTS line from St Thomas Mount to Adambakkam.

The MRTS section has a potential capacity of transporting 425,000 passengers a day. The 15-km alignment covers several significant landmarks of the city and currently has 18 stations. The Phase II extension of 5 km, when completed, will add three more stations linking the Chennai Metro corridors with MRTS and suburban rail network.

“The execution work of Chennai Metro Rail Phase-II should be undertaken by MRTS on deposit terms in this corridor or CMRL will execute MRTS work in this stretch along with Chennai Metro Rail Work,” official sources said. This also comes as the State government is also planning Light Train connectivity from Velachery to Tambaram.

It is learnt that a meeting was held by top officials earlier this month where the focus was on connection of a short stretch of standalone segment for a length of 1.5 km from Velachery to St Thomas Mount. Sources refused to divulge the information on what transpired during the meeting.Indian Railways is likely to hand over MRTS to Chennai Metro after the Phase II extension of MRTS from Velachey to St Thomas Mount gets completed.

High Court order
After the government passed a G.O for taking 500 metres of land from owners for Phase II extension of MRTS, CMRL has put forth suggestions seeking access to the land.

Comments(1)

  • Anand Asir A
    Good to hear.. but if they do it soon it will be great
    14 hours ago reply
