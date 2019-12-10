Madras in megapixel 

Naaz Ghani By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Namakku soru dhan mukkiyam (Food is top priority for us), All about textures, Patterns and perspectives, Crazy corner, Expressions unlimited, Corporate life in Chennai, Relationship and bonding, Let’s go shopping and street stories of Chennai. The third edition of the Chennai PhotoWalk Exhibit titled Eyes of Madras 3.0 will showcase photographs that reflect these eight unique themes. “This time, we received around 133 entries. Over 1,200 shots were submitted,” says GV Balasubramanian, coordinator of The Chennai PhotoWalk (CPW), ahead of the show.

Started in 2007, CPW has so far conducted over 200 photo walks. “We have around 16,700 members on social media. All the pictures that will be displayed have been submitted by members of CPW,” he beams.

“Chennai is not only about heritage,” says Ramaswamy Nallaperumal, photographer and co-founder of the group. “We have entries that uncover the hidden stories of Chennai too,” he says and goes on to describe a breathtaking shot of a cultivated land right behind the Chennai International Airport. “You can see the strip from the aeroplane, as they take off and land,” he says.

A panel of jury members from CPW handpicked 201 images submitted by 104 entries. “Each participant was allowed to submit ten pictures. We tried our best to include as many participants as we could,” says Ramaswamy.Every year, the show’s themes keep changing. “Last year, we had a different set of themes. We had some phenomenal entries of the micro world in Chennai. Photographs of insects and birds from across Chennai were submitted and over 2,000 visitors attended the three-day exhibit,” shares Ramaswamy.

The CPW team is expecting no less this year. “We hold this exhibition to feature the raw and budding talent in Chennai. We have members who follow photography passionately and are grooming themselves out of interest. We look to encourage them by displaying their work,” explains Balasubramanian.Interested individuals can become members via CPW’s Facebook page. The group conducts photo walks every first and third Sunday. The exhibits will be open for public view from December 13 to 15 at Art Houz, Nungambakkam, from 12 pm to 8 pm. For details, call 9444062684.