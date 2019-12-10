Only 5 dengue deaths in TN this year, says Health Ministry

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite the number of cases reported in the media, data of the Union Health Ministry says that only five people have died due to dengue in Tamil Nadu from January to November this year. According to the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme data, 6,577 people were, in total, affected with dengue in the State during the time period.

The data updated on Monday also showed neighbouring Karnataka having reported 15,232 cases and 13 dengue deaths, the highest number of cases in the country. The other neighbouring states also reported more cases. Andhra Pradesh reported 4,647 cases and zero deaths. Kerala reported 3,940 cases and 16 deaths, and Telangana reported 12,072 cases and 6 deaths.

Meanwhile, speaking to Express , Dr K Kolandaswamy, Director of Public Health, said,” Though fever deaths occurred, only five confirmed dengue deaths were reported this year. Also, after good rains recently, the cases have drastically come down even in Chennai, Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram districts, a few of the worst affected districts.”

He said of late, districts like Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Madurai, Tiruchy and Cuddalore are reporting fever cases. He said mild rains and failure to properly dispose waste, are the main causes. A strong spell of rainfall instead, helps by washing off the mosquito breeding sites.“We are now focussing on these districts. Maybe these cases too, will come in another two weeks. Awareness should be increased to dispose the scrap materials,” said Dr Kolandaswamy.

Doctors in the city government hospitals also said that the dengue cases had come down. Institute of Child Health, Egmore, had a total 114 fever cases, among them, 26 dengue cases on admission.Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital had 46 fever cases, three of which were dengue positive cases. The Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital had 35 fever cases, of which six were dengue cases. Till October third week , State health department officials confirmed 3,900 dengue cases and three deaths across TN.

31 cases in West TN

Coimbatore: According to CMCH, 31 patients were diagnosed with dengue fever on Monday and 19 of them were from Tirupur. The rest are from Coimbatore, among which nine are children.