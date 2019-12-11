Chennai-Puducherry fast passenger capacity set to double

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Capacity of Egmore-Puducherry fast passenger is to increase by nearly 100 per cent from Wednesday. Southern Railway is to replace the conventional ICF rake with Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) train. While the existing rolling stock - which comprises eight general class and two SLR (seating-cum-luggage) has a carrying capacity of approximately 1,250 passengers, the 12 car MEMU train can carry 2,562 passengers.

The MEMU train which has driving motors at both ends, is made up of three units each comprising one motor coach and three trailer coaches. Each trailer coach can carry 225 passengers with seating capacity 80 and 145 standing and motor coaches have capacity to accommodate 179 passengers with 65 seats and 114 standing. “Each MEMU coach has been attached with bio-toilet as passenger trains are operated with toilets. The train will eliminate the process of attaching and detaching of locomotives at stations” said a senior railway official. With 226 services, about 11.3 lakh passengers travel in Beach - Chengalpattu section a day.

“After monitoring the operation, the travel time may be slashed,” the official said. Railways has also decided to induct three MEMU rakes by this month-end.“Two three-phase MEMU rakes will replace conventional coaches of Arakkonam - Katpadi and Arakkonam - Vellore Cantonment passenger trains on December 16 and a 12-car MEMU train will be inducted into service replacing the old rake in Villupuram - Tambaram passenger train on December 26” a release said.The change has been done to achieve optimum utilisation of rolling stock and human resources, railway sources said.

Three phase MEMU rakes to replace old coaches

Two three phase MEMU rakes will replace conventional coaches of Arakkonam - Katpadi and Arakkonam - Vellore Cantonment passenger trains on December 16 and a 12-car MEMU train will be inducted into service replacing the old rake in Villupuram - Tambaram passenger train on December 26. Each MEMU coach has been attached with bio-toilet as passenger trains are operated with toilets.