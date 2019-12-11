Home Cities Chennai

Chennai’s pedestrian plaza has everything but a washroom

Users and police personnel say they struggle to find a bathroom

Published: 11th December 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2019 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

The streach of Pedestrian Plaza at Pondy Bazar, T Nagar, in Chennai | P jawahar

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Corporation spent a whopping `39.8 crore on the pedestrian plaza in T Nagar - to construct seven play areas, 126 seaters, swanky street lights among a lot other facilities. But, there is not even a single public washroom in the entire stretch, complain shoppers, hawkers and police personnel.
“Previously, there was a washroom near Aavin (stall), but ever since the construction of the plaza began, it remains shut. Also, there is another washroom inside ‘Platform Shop Owners Business Complex’, but hawkers from outside are not allowed to use that washroom and it often remains locked,” said Valli, a vendor at Pondy Bazaar.About 50 police personnel, including at least 15 women, patrol the plaza from 2 pm to 9 pm daily.

Personnel told Express they are forced to use the washroom inside the restaurants at Pondy Bazaar or walk all the way to Pondy Bazaar station.

“How is it a smart city if it does not even have toilets? The purpose of the plaza is to promote community gatherings and enable a hassle-free walk for pedestrians. But, for a basic facility like a washroom, we have to go around asking vendors if we can use their rest room,” said a personnel.

Due to this, the management of Chintamani petrol bunk at Pondy Bazaar say they are witnessing more than 100 people coming to use the washroom every day, as against 5 to 10, earlier.

“We shell money for maintenance of the washroom, from our own pocket. Previously, we were spending about `1,000 a month, as it did not require daily cleaning. Now, we are spending `2000 on cleaning alone as all shoppers and vendors are using this washroom. We reported about this issue to corporation officials multiple times, but no action was taken, the manager said.

When contacted, a corporation official said the multi-level car parking coming up in the area within three months will have a public toilet and that they will also repair the washroom near Aavin apart from constructing new ones soon.

Is it a smart city yet?
The purpose of the plaza is to promote community gatherings and enable a hassle-free walk for pedestrians. But, for a basic facility like a washroom, they have to go around asking vendors if they can use the rest room inside the shops

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A man walks past the Asian Development Bank (ADB) headquarters in Manila (File photo | Reuters)
ADB trims India's GDP growth forecast to 5.1 per cent in FY20
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AFP)
Privacy Bill allows govt agencies get data from firms sans users' consent
Abhijit Banerjee of India receives the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel from King Carl Gustaf of Sweden. (Photo | AP)
Abhijit Banerjee, Esther Duflo turn up in dhoti, saree to receive Nobel
For representational purposes
Cool ride: Bengaluru techie goes on air with new-gen helmet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Army on standby in Assam, internet suspended, curfew in Guwahati
Coimbatore: Women stage mock 'oppari' to protest against onion price hike
Gallery
Viswanathan Anand not only excelled beyond expectations, but with his consistency over the years, he has earned a place among the all-time greats of the game. Here are some lesser-known facts about the soft-spoken champion.
Viswanathan Anand turns 50: Here are some lesser-known facts about the chess wizard
The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 with 311 in favour and 80 voting against it. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Citizenship Bill which has sparked an uproar in Parliament -- and outside
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp